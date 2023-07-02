WADA whistleblower Grigory Rodchenkov announced the release of a new book on doping in Russia

Grigory Rodchenkov, former head of the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory and World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) whistleblower, has announced the release of a new book. This is reported Daily Mail.

“She will again reveal the history of Russian doping, this time based on my diaries, which I was able to take out of Russia,” Rodchenkov said. The book was called “Doping. Forbidden Pages.

In May 2020, it was reported that Rodchenkov had written an autobiographical book. The annotation of the book says that it is dedicated to the doping scandal in Russian sports, namely the “collapse of the secret doping empire.”

Rodchenkov fled to the US in 2015 and became a WADA informant. Rodchenkov’s testimony served as the basis for Richard McLaren’s report, which spoke of the existence in Russia of a state doping support system. As a result of the investigation, a number of Russian athletes faced disqualification, annulment of results and deprivation of awards.