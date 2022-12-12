Monday, December 12, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Rodallegas and Caicedo, silver and bronzes for Colombia in the Weightlifting World Cup

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 12, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Brayan Rodallegas

Brayan Rodallegas, Colombian weightlifter

Brayan Rodallegas, Colombian weightlifter

This Sunday they competed in the 82 and 89 kilo divisions.

The Colombians Brayan Rodallegas and Mauricio Caicedo they gave Colombia a silver medal and three more bronzes in the Weightlifting World Cup, which takes place in Bogotá.

See also  Cairo applauds a great Turin: "Let's enjoy this evening"

Rodallegas lifted 170 kilos in the snatch for the bronze medal in the 89 kilo category.

The gold went to the Venezuelan Keydomar Vallenillas with 175 kilos, while the Silver went to the Iranian Kisnoush Rostami, who lifted 174 kg.

In the two-stroke event, Rodallega lifted 211 for the bronze medal and a total of 381 kilos, which gave him second place.

The Gold in jerk went to the Bulgarian May Nasarwith 220 kilos and the silver was held by the Chinese Huanhua Liu, who raised the crowbar with 215.

With 385 kilos, Vallenillas was gold in total and the bronze went to Liu with 381 kilos.

In the 82 kg category, Caicedo achieved bronze in the clean and jerk with 197 kg.

Thus, Colombia has three gold medals, five silver medals and 11 bronze medals.

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

See also  Copa América Femenina: Colombia, first finalist of the tournament after beating Argentina 1-0

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Rodallegas #Caicedo #silver #bronzes #Colombia #Weightlifting #World #Cup

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Melenie Carmona debuts as a singer alongside her mother Alicia Villarreal (VIDEO)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result