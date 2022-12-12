Rodallegas and Caicedo, silver and bronzes for Colombia in the Weightlifting World Cup

The Colombians Brayan Rodallegas and Mauricio Caicedo they gave Colombia a silver medal and three more bronzes in the Weightlifting World Cup, which takes place in Bogotá.

Rodallegas lifted 170 kilos in the snatch for the bronze medal in the 89 kilo category.

The gold went to the Venezuelan Keydomar Vallenillas with 175 kilos, while the Silver went to the Iranian Kisnoush Rostami, who lifted 174 kg.

In the two-stroke event, Rodallega lifted 211 for the bronze medal and a total of 381 kilos, which gave him second place.

The Gold in jerk went to the Bulgarian May Nasarwith 220 kilos and the silver was held by the Chinese Huanhua Liu, who raised the crowbar with 215.

With 385 kilos, Vallenillas was gold in total and the bronze went to Liu with 381 kilos.

In the 82 kg category, Caicedo achieved bronze in the clean and jerk with 197 kg.

Thus, Colombia has three gold medals, five silver medals and 11 bronze medals.

SPORTS

More sports news