Rodallegas and Caicedo, silver and bronzes for Colombia in the Weightlifting World Cup

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Brayan Rodallegas, Colombian weightlifter
Brayan Rodallegas, Colombian weightlifter
This Sunday they competed in the 82 and 89 kilo divisions.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
December 11, 2022, 09:20 PM
The Colombians Brayan Rodallegas and Mauricio Caicedo they gave Colombia a silver medal and three more bronzes in the Weightlifting World Cup, which takes place in Bogotá.
Rodallegas lifted 170 kilos in the snatch for the bronze medal in the 89 kilo category.
The gold went to the Venezuelan Keydomar Vallenillas with 175 kilos, while the Silver went to the Iranian Kisnoush Rostami, who lifted 174 kg.
In the two-stroke event, Rodallega lifted 211 for the bronze medal and a total of 381 kilos, which gave him second place.
The Gold in jerk went to the Bulgarian May Nasarwith 220 kilos and the silver was held by the Chinese Huanhua Liu, who raised the crowbar with 215.
With 385 kilos, Vallenillas was gold in total and the bronze went to Liu with 381 kilos.
In the 82 kg category, Caicedo achieved bronze in the clean and jerk with 197 kg.
Thus, Colombia has three gold medals, five silver medals and 11 bronze medals.
SPORTS
More sports news
December 11, 2022, 09:20 PM
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Rodallegas #Caicedo #silver #bronzes #Colombia #Weightlifting #World #Cup
Leave a Reply