Rodalies user platforms in Catalunya call a protest for March 22

Train user platforms in Catalonia have called concentrations in seven different municipalities on March 22 to protest against the continuous incidents in the rail network and the lack of investment by the administrations.

Organizations such as Dignitat in Les Vies, the Association per to the Promoció del Transport Public (PTP), Salvem La R2nord, Avant Catalunya, Defensem R3 and Digneous Trens Ebre-Priorat have called for citizens to participate in the mobilizations in Lleida, Tarragona, Valls, Tortosa, Security of Calafell, the Garriga, the Garriga, the Garriga.

The call comes after several days of incidents, especially in the South Corridor, after the resumption of the circulation that had been stopped six months by the works in the Roda de Berà tunnel.

“Mobility is poor and those who live outside Barcelona brings us problems in basic fields such as work, education and housing. This is not a future model, it is a condemnation, ”said Anna Gómez, spokesman for the Dignity Platform on the tracks, in media attention from Sants Station this Wednesday afternoon.