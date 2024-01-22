Roda JC continues to follow in the footsteps of leader Willem II. The Kerkraders easily defeated FC Eindhoven at home: 3-0. ADO Den Haag – number three in the Kitchen Champion Division – has to take a back seat for the time being after a defeat at mid-table VVV-Venlo (2-1).
Sports editorial
Latest update:
22-01-24, 23:23
