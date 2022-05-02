Discover the Premier LeagueIn the third episode of the second series of ‘Discover the Eredivisie’, Sjoerd Mossou visits Kerkrade. The city of Roda JC, who has been bivouacking in the first division for some time now, but above all an illustrious club from South Limburg where the cow’s mentality is interwoven throughout the club.

Domes

One of the best players that Roda JC has produced works in the mining museum near the center of Kerkrade. Pierre Vermeulen played for Feyenoord, Paris Saint-Germain and Roda and now he shows people around the mining museum and tells Sjoerd about the club’s relationship with the miners. A bond that will always be there.

Bald Heath

Gène Hanssen played more than 500 games for Roda JC and Sjoerd visited him at Kaalheide, the stadium where he has so many memories and where Roda's first team is still training. Most of the legendary stadium is still intact, such as the players tunnel and the scoreboard. Here at Kaalheide, Hanssen once played against Hristo Stoichkov's Sredets Sofia. The dirt track around the field is known for the polonaise, but also for the infamous penalty training sessions of trainer Huub Stevens.

Discover the Eredivisie

Inner city

Fans of Roda JC are well acquainted with Markt, the large square in the center of Kerkrade where many a party (cup win, promotion) is celebrated. D'r Joep is the statue on the square and is considered the national monument to miners.

Around the corner in a somewhat unusual place in a shopping center is the Roda JC museum with some special attributes. Sjoerd discovers the shoes that Mark-Jan Fledderus used to field Sparta and keep his club Roda for the Eredivisie.

Parkstad Limburg Stadium

The club is currently playing first division football in the relatively new stadium of Roda JC (from 2000), but there is still often a lot going on at the club. Sjoerd meets Daryl Werker there. Werker, defender from the current selection of the club, is considered a real club man. He attended all the games as a fan and of course has relatives who have worked in the mines.

