Roda JC won the first period in the Kitchen Champion Division on Sunday without playing. VVV-Venlo, the only remaining competitor, suffered a nasty defeat on its own field against Helmond Sport: 0-4. As a result, Roda, which collected nineteen points from the first eight games of the season, can no longer be traced.
Sports editorial
