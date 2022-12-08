Despite persistent criticism, pop star Robbie Williams (48) will perform in Qatar tonight. With British footballers Marcus Rashford and Harry Maguire at his side, he invites fans to his concert, for which he will undoubtedly receive a lot of money. “It would be hypocritical not to go,” he said earlier.

The artist treated the players from his home country, who will play against France in the quarterfinals on Saturday, to a private concert last night, writes The Telegraph. “I’m Robbie Williams and I’m here in the England camp with the boys, how lucky am I?” says the singer from Qatar in a video for his 2.5 million followers on Instagram. “Come and see me tonight at the golf club in Doha, you know what to do.”

Many Robbie fans know what to do. Cancel, they say. While most fans are happy when their idol shares a new video, the reactions are striking from people who say they are disappointed. The artist has been receiving such criticism for some time.

Colleague Rod Stewart said he refused an offer of more than $ 1 million to sing in Qatar because of the country’s treatment of human rights, LGBTI people and migrant workers. “I said no. It’s not right to go,” he said. Robbie thinks otherwise. See also Brazil: in an environment more polarized than ever, the campaign for the second round begins Read on under Robbie’s video





“I do not condone any violation of human rights anywhere,” he explained Il Venerdi. “However, having said that, if we don’t condone human rights violations anywhere in the world, it will be the shortest tour ever. I couldn’t even perform in my own kitchen.”

Williams wants to say: the West measures Qatar as if everything is 100 percent right here. “Do as we do, or we will cut you off from society. Do as we do, because we know how to do it”, he summarizes. In that light, he thinks it’s ‘hypocritical’ not to go, given the places he does visit and which no one falls over.

“There is a microscope on it and the thought is: these are the bad guys and we have to resist them. The hypocritical thing is, if we say that about this case, we should apply it to the whole world. If we do that, no one will be able to go anywhere.”



I think change will take a long time Robby Williams

Human rights organization Amnesty International hopes that Williams will use his podium to discuss the abuses in Qatar. It is still unclear whether he will, but he said in the interview: ,,I think change will take a long time.”

Robbie was still under fire in 2018 because he performed at the opening of the World Cup in Russia. In doing so, he sold his soul to ‘dictator’ Vladimir Putin, critics said. Former footballer David Beckham has recently been criticized for being an ambassador for the current World Cup. He has fallen off his pedestal as an LGBTI icon, according to a gay magazine Attitude. Williams is by no means the only internationally known star to perform in Qatar, The Black Eyes Peas and J. Balvin have also performed on stage. Dua Lipa just let it be known that she did not want to go.

