“I will never retire,” writes Stewart, who admits that previous statements in the television program, among others BBC Breakfast have caused confusion. “I was put on earth to be a singer and will continue to be as long as God allows me to.” He also indicated that he is working on a new “big band / swing album”, which fans can expect after the completion of his world tour.
Stewart will begin the UK leg of his tour on Saturday, with the first show in Plymouth.
In March of this year, the singer had to miss a concert. Stewart canceled a gig in Australia due to a throat infection. The Englishman then only needed a few days to recover.
