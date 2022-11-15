Home page World

The soccer World Cup starts in Qatar on Sunday, November 20th. Singer Rod Stewart has now clearly opposed the World Cup.

Kassel – In a few days, the World Cup will start in Qatar. The criticism of hosting the tournament in the desert emirate is great. Rod Stewart has now also positioned himself: the British singer rejected a lucrative offer to appear at the World Cup.

The steward told The Sunday Times: “I was actually offered a lot of money 15 months ago, over a million dollars, to play there. I turned it down.” When asked why he turned down the offer, he said, “It’s not right to leave.”

Stewart will not appear at the World Cup in Qatar: Fans should “be careful”

Fans attending Qatar games need to “be careful,” Stewart said. In Qatar, for example, homosexuality can lead to prison terms and even a death sentence for Muslims. When the Sunday Times journalist suggested Stewart could have sung his song “The Killing of Georgie,” about the murder of a gay friend of the singer in the ’70s, at the opening ceremony, the musician agreed, “That would be good been.”

Stewart isn’t the only musician for whom a performance at the desert world championships is out of the question. Dua Lipa has also just commented on rumors that she will be singing at the ceremony. In her Instagram stories, the musician made it clear that she would not perform in Qatar and had never been involved in negotiations.

Dua Lipa also cancels appearance in Qatar

She continued: “I will be cheering for England from afar and look forward to visiting Qatar when they have fulfilled all the human rights pledges they made when they were awarded the World Cup trophy.”

The stars who advertise the event sometimes have to take heavy criticism. David Beckham is said to be getting £10m a year as Qatar’s ambassador.

In a Twitter video, British comedian Joe Lycett described the former soccer professional as an “icon” among gays and appealed to him to step down as an ambassador. If he complies, Lycett will donate £10,000 to charity. Otherwise he would shred the money in a live video, he threatened. (Clara Pinto)