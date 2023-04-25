Rod Stewart wears the colors of the Ukrainian flag during his concert at the San Marcos National Fair, in Aguascalientes.

During the presentation of English, they were projected pictures of ukrainian president volodimir zelensky and some citizens affected by the invasion of Russia.

There were 30 thousand people who chanted ‘Forever Young’ and another 14 songs that were a tour of the extensive career of the rocker.

Besides, another five thousand visitors enjoyed the presentation outside the venueaccording to information from Civil Protection.

It is worth mentioning that during the show, Rod Stewart used several changing rooms, there were lights, dances, guests, so it was enjoyed by 35,000 spectators.

For what it was worth waiting for the dozens of people who waited since the night of Saturday, April 23, outside the Forum of the Stars.

This is one of the concerts of international stature that were announced for the Forum of the Stars of the San Marcos Fair.

