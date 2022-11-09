These days, find criticism of Max Verstappen it’s really challenging. It is impossible, as enthusiasts or professionals, to move notes to a driver capable of winning (at least) 14 grands prix in a year, after breaking almost every record of earliness and victories from 2016 onwards. Someone who was close to him, however, says that the Dutch can improve, and quite a lot. This is Guillaume Rocquelinformer head of Red Bull track engineers.

The French engineer – born in 1974 – believes that the two-time world champion is absolutely phenomenal as a pure talent, but has a lot to learn on a technical level. In this respect, Verstappen would be inferior to many riders who have passed to Red Bull: “I think Sebastian was a more complete rider than Max when he came to us. On a professional and technical level, he trained at the school of Michael Schumacher, who was his idol. He asked a lot of questions, he took a lot of notes and when he came with us he was very thorough. It is no coincidence that he has won several titles. He was more technically and mentally prepared“, These are the words of the French a Eurosport. “I think Max had more natural talentit is on this that he relied most. But Sebastian was the most complete. Max has always been a driver, he has enormous self-confidence, he knows what he wants and he is very direct. But honestly, he is weak from a technical point of view compared to other riders we have worked with. I believe he still has a lot of progress to make“.

Found a nit, Rocquelin then added the Verstappen improvement that most impressed him: “It has lost some hunger since 2021, but it has matured and is very steady. The championship win gave him a lot of confidence. He has always been talented, and to say that an era began just because he started winning titles is incorrect. This era began when he won his first race, in 2016. Then there is also the quality of the car, of course. It is up to Red Bull to create a car that lives up to its talent“.