Nitish Kumar was in the grand alliance in the 2015 assembly elections. It was not even 1 year after the new government that such an incident took place in Buddha’s land Gaya, which shook the Nitish government. The entire city was shaken by this incident. On overtaking, a young man was shot by Rocky, son of JDU MLC Manorama Devi. After this, Nitish Kumar was very upset. Along with the opponents, Nitish Kumar was also surrounded by his ally RJD.

Four people have been convicted in this case, including Rocky. Right now, Rocky is in jail. Rocky Bahubali is the son of Bindi Yadav. Recently, Bindi Yadav has died from Corona. Now Rocky’s mother Manorama Devi has been given ticket by JDU from Attri seat. Manorama is seeking sympathy votes from people in her husband’s name. At the same time, Manorama Devi was also present on the stage of BJP National President JP Nadda. At that time, Manishrama Devi was suspended by Nitish Kumar from the party due to his son’s handiwork.

What is the matter

The event is dated 7 May 2016. When 12th student Aditya Sachdeva was returning from his birthday party with his friends. Rocky was going with his teammates in front of Aditya’s car. When Aditya overtook the car, Rocky passed it on. The two then clash and Rocky shoots Aditya. The next day in the morning the incident stirred up the city of Gaya. Rocky escaped from the scene after executing the incident.

Rocky had surrendered

The Nitish government was troubled by the Gaya Road Rage incident. The police were continuously raiding for Rocky’s arrest but he could not find a hand. By the end, he had not reached the hands of the police. Due to police pressure, he came to court on October 29, 2016 and surrendered. The police started questioning him again on remand. Rocky admitted to being shot during interrogation.

Police took fast action

Gaya city boiled over this incident. There was constant pressure on the police to take action against the accused. After arresting all the accused, the Gaya police filed a charge sheet on 6 June 2016, showing speed in the case. After that, a hearing was started in the case. On 31 August 2017, all the accused in the case were convicted. All the convicts are currently in jail.

Nitish went to wipe tears

After the incident, people of Gaya were constantly demanding why Nitish Kumar is not coming to meet the victim’s family. After 34 days of the incident, CM Nitish Kumar reached the house of the deceased Aditya Sachdeva on 10 June 2016. He met the parents of the deceased Aditya at the residence in Gaya Swarajpuri and assured them of justice.

JDU has given tickets to Manorama Devi

Nitish Kumar was suspended from Manorama Devi’s 6-year-old party after the Gaya Road Rage incident. But it was only during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections that she started appearing on the stage. She was also seen on stage at PM Modi’s rally in 2019. After the death of husband Bindi Yadav, JDU has given ticket to Manorama Devi from Attari seat. She is again seeking votes from the people in the election fray.

Bahubali’s family is giving tickets

In fact, in this election, Nitish Kumar is avoiding the Bahubalis directly. He is giving tickets to his family members by not giving them tickets directly. Nitish Kumar has done the same here. Bindi Yadav has dominated the district. Bindi was in RJD before coming to JDU.

Rocky used to photograph with weapons

Rocky Yadav was in awe of his father’s muscle power. He used to post pictures on Facebook with weapons. Rocky did his graduation from BHU. At the same time, Master did from Delhi University. But he has been in jail since the 2016 incident.