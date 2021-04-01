The director and actor of the saga Rocky He shared two publications in which he announced that he wants to continue with a series of origin of the boxer.

It would be through a contract with a streaming service that Sylvester Stallone will seek to make this series that would consist of about 10 episodes, although it does not rule out that it could be extended.

Let us remember that the saga had continued with Creed – The Legend of Rocky of the year 2018. Since then, there had been no new news about this or other projects until yesterday.

Rocky, the origin story

In the Instagram post that Stallone shared, you can read the following:

‘(…) I started this morning writing ideas for a Rocky prequel for streaming. Ideally, 10 episodes over a few seasons to really get to the hearts of the characters in their younger years (…) I hope it happens’

In the sheet that accompanies his publication, you can read some of his brainstorming for the series of Rocky, among which we can read: the arrival of man to the moon, the sexual revolution, the new left of USA, the hippie movement, the Cold War, etc.

The director shared a second typewritten post where we can see the draft of his script and, in fact, this proposal already has the support of MGM to carry it out.

In this draft, we see the first encounter between Rocky and Paulie pennino during high school. A young and newcomer found in Tony to his only friend and ‘father figure’.

Due to the support of MGM or even personalities like Michael B. Jordan, it is difficult to think that you will have difficulty finding financing. We hope to have an official announcement soon.

