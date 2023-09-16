Rocky: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Rete 4

This evening, 16 September 2023, at 9.20 pm on Rete 4, Rocky, a 1976 film directed by John G. Avildsen, will be broadcast. Sylvester Stallone, a little-known actor at the time, wrote and starred in this film, thanks to which he became one of the most beloved faces in Hollywood. The film won three Oscars, including best film and best director. Thanks to Rocky, Stallone becomes the third man in the history of cinema, after Charlie Chaplin and Orson Welles, to receive an Oscar nomination both as a screenwriter and as an actor for the same film. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Philadelphia, 1975. Rocky Balboa is a thirty-year-old Italian-American boxer who can’t make it in the ring. For this reason his old coach Mickey Goldmill confiscates his locker in the changing rooms of the gym where he trains and considers him a boxer of little importance. Rocky lives hand to mouth on the outskirts of the city and lives in a small, dilapidated studio apartment on the outskirts of Philadelphia; to earn money he works as a debt collector for Tony Gasco, an Italian-American gangster in the area. Rocky’s best friend is Paulie Pennino, an Italian-American like him and with whom he meets at the bar. Paulie works in a slaughterhouse and has a younger sister, Adriana, who is very shy and works in a pet shop.

Rocky enters the pet shop every day and continually tries to strike up a conversation but Adriana, ashamed, only greets him without exchanging any other words. On Thanksgiving Day, Rocky decides to go out with Adriana: she accepts and so the two go ice skating together. He then takes her to her house where she manages to get a kiss from her; so the girl overcomes part of her shyness and a few days later she decides to get engaged to Rocky.

Meanwhile, the undefeated world heavyweight champion Apollo Creed, from Los Angeles, arrives in Philadelphia willing to meet for a match to celebrate the Bicentennial of the United States of America, in which he will put the world title up for grabs. Since his official opponent is injured, he still decides to play this match with a significant variation: he will give an unknown boxer from the city the chance to fight him for the title. Searching the telephone book, among all the names he looks at, he is struck by the nickname used by Rocky, “The Italian Stallion”, and decides to challenge him.

Rocky: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of Rocky, but who is the complete cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Sylvester Stallone: ​​Rocky Balboa

Talia Shire: Adriana Pennino

Burt Young: Paulie Pennino

Carl Weathers: Apollo Creed

Burgess Meredith: Mickey Goldmill

Thayer David: Jergens

Joe Spinell: Tony Gasco

Jimmy Gambina: Mike

George Memmoli: track attendant

Joe Frazier: himself

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Rocky live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – 16 September 2023 – at 9.20 pm on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the MediasetPlay.it platform.