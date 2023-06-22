Of Health editorial

The rare infectious disease, which caused the death of the pilot Douglas Costa and his partner, caused by rickettsiae, pathogens transmitted to humans through the feces of some ticks (star tick in Brazil)

Race car driver Douglas Costa and his partner Mariana Giordano died in Brazil after contracting the Rocky Mountain spotted fevera rare infectious disease caused by the bite of particular ticksin Brazil star mint.

what is Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever one rare infectious disease – potentially lethal – caused by rickettsias, that is to say pathogens transmitted to humans through the feces of some species of

endemic ticks in regions of the Rocky Mountains. In particular, after the bite of the tick, the faeces of the insect with rickettsiae enter the body through small lesions

of the skin surface, often caused by scratching: they are located above all in the endothelial cells of small blood vessels, which undergo lesions due to a toxic substance produced by the bacterium, which causes inflammatory changes, thrombosis, necrosis, vessel rupture.

Symptoms The infectious disease characterized by high fever, malaise and severe headacheOften associated with nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, photophobia. A few days after the onset of fever, amaculopapular rash, usually erythematous, associated with petechiae. There gravity of the clinical picture may vary from person to person. Other clinical manifestations that may be present include signs of impairment of other organsin particular may be involved i lungs and the first airwaysas well as the ears (otitis) and the eyes (conjunctivitis). The thrombotic lesions due to endothelial damage can cause emboli and gangrene.

Diagnosis and therapies The diagnosis is made through rserological tests for antibodies. The therapy is based on the use of specific antibiotics

theas well as medications to relieve symptoms.