Rocky III: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Rete 4

Tonight, Saturday 30 September 2023, at 9.20 pm on Rete 4, Rocky III, a 1982 film written, directed and starring Sylvester Stallone, will be broadcast. It is the second sequel to the successful Rocky of 1976 and is also produced by Robert Chartoff and Irwin Winkler. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Rocky Balboa became world heavyweight champion after defeating Apollo Creed and, after having managed to defend the title ten times, he now leads the life of a star, so much so that he appeared in a charity show against the wrestler Thunder Lips. A few days later the city celebrates its champion with a statue in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art and Rocky, in agreement with Adriana and Mickey, decides to announce his retirement: at that moment, however, the number one challenger Clubber Lang provokes him by accusing him of being a racist and telling him that he only backs out because he wants to run away from him; Rocky, in a rage after Clubber offends both him and Adriana, accepts the challenge but Mickey leaves him in the lurch. Shortly afterwards the two have an argument in which Rocky asks his old trainer the reason for his abandonment and Mickey reveals to him that after beating Apollo, Rocky lost the hunger to win and had become civilized and that the boxers against whom he defended title were good boxers but not exceptional, unlike the “killer” Lang. Having learned of this, Rocky begs Mickey to train him one last time and the old coach finally accepts; Unlike his solitary and ferocious opponent, however, Rocky does not take training seriously, often interrupting sessions to take photos and autographs with his admirers.

On the day of the match, outside the locker room, Clubber causes a fight and Mickey, who receives a push from the latter, suffers a heart attack: Rocky would like to cancel the match, but his manager orders him to enter the ring anyway and remains in the locker room with Adriana. Rocky therefore faces Clubber after Apollo greets them both, which the challenger snubs, but is worried about his manager’s health conditions and is defeated in the second round by knockout, losing the title. Back in the locker room, Rocky witnesses Mickey’s death helplessly and, after attending the funeral, goes to the old gym: here he is joined by Apollo, who offers him to be his coach to prepare him for the rematch against Lang. Rocky accepts and leaves together to him, Adriana and Paulie for Los Angeles.

Rocky III: the cast

We’ve seen the plot of Rocky III, but who is the complete cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Sylvester Stallone: ​​Rocky Balboa

Mr. T: Clubber Lang

Carl Weathers: Apollo Creed

Talia Shire: Adriana Pennino

Burt Young: Paulie Pennino

Burgess Meredith: Mickey Goldmill

Tony Burton: Tony Evers

Hulk Hogan: Thunder Lips

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Rocky III live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Saturday 30 September 2023 – at 9.20 pm on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform.