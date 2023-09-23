Rocky II: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, Saturday 23 September 2023, at 9.20 pm on Rete 4, Rocky II, a 1979 film written, directed and starring Sylvester Stallone, will be broadcast. The film sees Rocky who, after the match against Apollo Creed in the first film, decides to hang up his gloves. However, his pride wounded and eager to revive his family’s economic fortunes, the Italian Stallion agrees to return to the ring for the rematch against Creed. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

After the world championship match with Apollo Creed, in which he lost on points, Rocky Balboa decided to retire from boxing following a right eye problem reported after the match itself. Finally married to Adriana and with a child on the way, the Italian Stallion spares no expense for his family and with the money won from the match against Creed he buys, among other things, a sports car, three luxury watches, new clothes and a new home in Philadelphia. Soon money becomes scarce and both Rocky and Adriana are forced to find work. While Adriana decides to return to the pet shop despite her pregnancy, Rocky tries first with advertising, with poor results due both to his vision problems and his poor education which does not allow him to read scripts well, then to the slaughterhouse where his brother-in-law worked Paulie and finally to Mickey’s gym, where he suffers humiliation from the other boxers. The nostalgia of the ring and the struggle to make a life away from it really knock Balboa down, and he begins to get depressed. Meanwhile, Apollo, back in Los Angeles, faces heavy criticism from the fans who accuse him of having rigged the match against Balboa and of not having given his all against his opponent. Apollo, aware of having given everything against the Italian Stallion and intimidated by the idea of ​​no longer being the best, decides to organize the rematch believing that Rocky was just lucky.

Rocky II: the cast

We’ve seen the plot of Rocky II, but who is the complete cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Sylvester Stallone: ​​Rocky Balboa

Talia Shire: Adriana Pennino

Burt Young: Paulie Pennino

Carl Weathers: Apollo Creed

Burgess Meredith: Mickey Goldmill

Tony Burton: Tony Evers

Joe Spinell: Tony Gasco

Leonard Gaines: agent

John Pleshette: director

Sylvia Meals: Mary Anne Creed

Paul Micale: Father Carmine

Frank McRae: Butcher shop foreman

Bill Baldwin: himself

Stu Nahan: himself

Roberto Duran: Sparring Rocky

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Rocky II live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – 23 September 2023 – at 9.20 pm on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform.