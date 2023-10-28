Rocky Balboa: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, Saturday 28 October 2023, at 9.20 pm on Rete 4, Rocky Balboa, a 2006 film written, directed and starring Sylvester Stallone, will be broadcast. The film is the sixth in production in the saga created by Stallone. The film centers on a sixty-year-old, widowed Rocky who agrees to fight reigning heavyweight champion Mason “The Line” Dixon. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Rocky is now sixty years old and lives alone in Philadelphia, as his wife Adriana died in 2002 due to cancer, and runs a restaurant called “Adrian’s”. Here he entertains his clients by telling them his past triumphs and anecdotes from his great career, while every morning he goes to the cemetery to visit his wife. His brother-in-law Paulie tries in vain to bring him back to the present, but Rocky is still tied to the figure of Adriana and the memory of boxing. After many years, Rocky meets Marie, an acquaintance from her childhood, who now lives with a son from a relationship with a Jamaican man and works at the old neighborhood bar. Rocky decides to hire her at her restaurant, becoming fond of both her and her son.

One day a computer simulation is shown on TV: a virtual challenge between the current world heavyweight champion Mason “The Line” Dixon and Rocky Balboa. The outcome of the simulation is that Rocky is the winner. The world champion Dixon, although he wins all the fights, does not enjoy much sympathy from the fans because he often wins in just one round and offers a poor show to the fans. Thus, taking advantage of the television success of this simulation and having learned that Rocky Balboa has publicly declared that he wants to return to fighting (albeit in modest level matches), Dixon’s agents then try to convince him to return to the ring against the champion for an exhibition match. Rocky, after having obtained the physical fitness to fight from the American boxing medical commission, accepts Dixon’s challenge. Rocky is discouraged by his son Robert and his brother-in-law Paulie, who do not look favorably on this decision, but to go back to reliving the emotions of his past he accepts anyway…

Rocky Balboa: the cast

We’ve seen the plot of Rocky Balboa, but what is the complete cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Sylvester Stallone: ​​Rocky Balboa

Antonio Tarver: Mason “The Line” Dixon

Burt Young: Paulie Pennino

Milo Ventimiglia: Robert Balboa Jr.

Geraldine Hughes: Marie

Tony Burton: Tony Evers

James Francis Kelly III: Steps

AJ Benza: LC Luco

Mike Tyson: himself

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Rocky Balboa live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Saturday 28 October 2023 – at 9.20 pm on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform.