



Document Rocky Restaurant & Bar North American food Avenida de Mayo 323, Ramos Mejía, Greater Buenos Aires Telephone +54 9 11-2600-3033 Schedule Every day from 9 to 23. Instagram @rockyrestaurantbar Average price per person

A business dedicated to the sale of articles for sports that from 2016 underwent an interesting metamorphosis. Before the change of category, in its sales room there was never a lack of launches of new products and brands. As time passed, the owners realized that the food offered at these events was highly valued by guests. They considered it an awaited and rewarding moment. That detail was never erased from their memory, and it reappeared when they made the decision to start the process of business reconversion.

They took the energy of sport and used it to shape a gastronomic concept. They thought about the strength of street food North American. They surrounded it with images and iconic-decorative elements that referred to the popular culture of that country: comics and objects related to superheroes known, fluctuating music between funk, hip hop and rock and the images of popular sports like basketball, baseball and soccer. They put everything in an imaginary blender, turned it on, mixed it, and came out formula and name. Food was missing.

One of the pizzas at Rocky Restaurant & Bar

The construction of the menu and its structure was gradual. The definitive acceleration occurred with the arrival of chef Nadia Arce who kept the North American axis built in time, completing it, in a harmonic way, with flavors related to the Argentine palate. The menu is divided into starters, street food, NYC Pizza’s Style, grilled tables (Tasty Grills), special dishes (Special Food), salads (Salads), desserts.

The Lakers it’s a very good start vegetarian. The delicacy of cauliflower – with a subtle, golden and smoked crust without excess – together with the elegant contribution of aioli and bell pepper mayonnaise that play with the texture of a crunchy peanut rain.



Icons of US culture, at Rocky Restaurant & Bar

The Frankie Knucklers it’s a overflowing and fluffy hot dog. Succulent and XXL-size sausage accompanied by the creamy spirit of melted cheddar, the smokiness of the barbecue sauce, the sweet and sour touch of the pickled onions and the verve of the green julienne. His escort of honor are impeccable crinckle cut fries.

The Babe Ruth Table gathers three options of pork. Each one in its point. Perfectly caramelised surface grill sausage, short ribs lacquered and tender as butter and a bondiola it nearly fell apart, protected by its tantalizing scab. At his side, a refreshing cabbage and carrot salad in the style coleslaw, a hefty mashed potatoes and soft, comfortable cornbread.



Drinks and memorabilia at Rocky Restaurant & Bar.

Closure consistent with NY Cheese, a very creamy, nice and exotic cheesecake thanks to the tropical presence of passion fruit and spicy orange. Very colorful the Rocky Fan boutique dedicated to the sale of memorabilia and souvenirs of the house.