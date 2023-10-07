Rocky 4: plot, cast and streaming of the film

This evening, Saturday 7 October 2023, at 9.20 pm on Rete 4, Rocky 4, a 1985 film written, directed and starring Sylvester Stallone, will be broadcast. It is the third sequel to the successful 1976 Rocky and, like the previous episodes, it is written, directed and starring Stallone and produced by Robert Chartoff and Irwin Winkler. Filmed during the central years of the Cold War, this episode of the saga has as its subject the rivalry between Rocky Balboa, the Italian-American champion, and Ivan Drago, the fearsome and glacial Soviet; however, the film leaves a message of peace at the end. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

At the height of the Cold War, the Soviet Union decides to launch a challenge to American professional boxing by sending the imposing and icy Ivan Drago, holder of the Olympic gold medal, to American soil. The intention of his managers is to organize a meeting with Rocky Balboa, the reigning world heavyweight champion but when he refuses, it is the former title holder and his friend Apollo Creed who takes up the challenge, eager to return to fight, despite having retired from the world of boxing for five years now.

Realizing the danger of his opponent, Rocky tries to convince Apollo to give up but when his friend proves adamant, he reluctantly agrees to assist him in the corner. The meeting, presented as a friendly performance, is organized at the MGM in Las Vegas with the participation of singer James Brown and accompanied by dancing and folk performances. But once the first round began, after a first minute in which Apollo Creed seems to have the brilliance of the best moments in his movements – even if interspersed with a small slip and a punching power that appears less than in the good times – after a while the The Soviet Union proves to have completely different intentions, revealing considerable strength and putting Apollo in serious difficulty.

At the sound of the bell, Rocky tells his friend, visibly injured, that he would like to throw in the towel but Apollo prevents him and, a few minutes later, he falls under the devastating punches of his opponent, ending up dying in Rocky’s arms. Ended up in the media storm for not having thrown in the towel and intending to avenge his friend, Rocky then agrees to meet Drago on the ring. Due to tensions between the two countries, the US federation lets him know that it will not recognize the match, and that it will not award the world title. The meeting was scheduled by the head of the Soviet authorities Nicoli Koloff in Moscow, on Christmas Day and without any cash prize for the winner. Rocky therefore leaves with his coach Tony Evers and his brother-in-law Paulie, leaving his son Robert and his wife Adriana at home, disagreeing on his choice for fear of losing him.

Rocky 4: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of Rocky 4, but who is the complete cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Sylvester Stallone: ​​Rocky Balboa

Dolph Lundgren: Ivan Drago

Carl Weathers: Apollo Creed

Talia Shire: Adriana Pennino

Burt Young: Paulie Pennino

Tony Burton: Tony “Duke” Evers

Brigitte Nielsen: Ludmilla Vobet Drago

Michael Pataki: Nicoli Koloff

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Rocky 4 live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – 7 October 2023 – at 9.20 pm on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform MediasetPlay.it.