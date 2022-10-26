Without a doubt, one of the most important video game development studios focused on superheroes is rocksteadycreators of the iconic game series from Batman Arkham. And just a few hours ago there was an announcement that could put fans off, given that the co-founders Sefton Hill and Jamie Walker, they left the studio.

In an open letter, the president of Warner Bros. Interactive, David Haddadmentioned the following:

With Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League almost over, they both decided to leave Rocksteady at the end of 2022 and will start a new adventure in gaming.

A message from Jamie & Sefton “We wanted you, the Rocksteady fans, to hear it first; we have decided to leave Rocksteady… From the day we founded the company all the way to today, Rocksteady has been our life & soul.”https://t.co/3ZRs1NMom2 pic.twitter.com/98I6YOgZrY — Rocksteady Studios (@RocksteadyGames) October 26, 2022

For their part, both left a message for fans and enthusiasts of the industry. Here the full translation:

Our decision to leave Rocksteady was an emotional one to say the least! From the day we founded the company in 2004 to today, Rocksteady has been our life and soul. It’s given us the opportunity to do what we love most: make great games with exceptionally talented people. We’re so proud of the team here for the games we’ve created together, from our first Urban Chaos game to the much-loved Arkham series and now the epic Suicide Squad.

Some of our proudest moments have come from the energy and talent of this team: having the opportunity to work with Warner Bros. and DC on Batman, the wonderful Arkham Games is so much more than we could have imagined, the opportunity to working with some of our childhood heroes, giving back to the industry we love so much by helping budding game creators, and ultimately building a culture here where people can be themselves and make great games together.

A very special ingredient in all of this is Rocksteady fans. Your enthusiasm and support for what we do is the fuel that motivates us to give our best. They are the extended Rocksteady team and we wish them a huge thank you for energizing us for the past 18 years! Now that Suicide Squad is in good hands and the team here stronger than ever, it’s time to hand over the reins and start a new gaming adventure together.

Nathan and Darius have shown their passion and skill at Rocksteady for many years. They are veterans of our industry and we know that their commitment to Rocksteady and their talent and energy will take the team to even greater heights. We couldn’t be happier that they are leading the future here and we wish them all the best.

Remember that the series batman arkham Is available in PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Via: IGN

editor’s note: It will be a bit difficult to see those who started the journey that caught the fanatic users of Batman from start to finish. Above all, it is now up in the air if there will be a quarter of Arkham.