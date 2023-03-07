Tom Sizemore passed away at just 62 and Rockstar Games mourns him on social media, recalling his participation in GTA Vice City.

Last week Tom Sizemore passed away, the actor known for some memorable parts in masterpieces such as Saving Private Ryan and Heat. Sizemore was found unconscious at his Los Angeles home on February 19 after suffering an aneurysm. Gaming enthusiasts also know him for his participation in GTA Vice City, with developer Rockstar Games who has published a memory of him on social media.

Remembering Rockstar Games —

“Tom Sizemore’s phenomenal, natural and cool character work was an inspiration to all of us here at Rockstar Games long before his stellar performance as Sonny Forelli in Grand Theft Auto: Vice City,” a tweet read. of study. “Rest in peace, Tom”, closes the memory of the actor who passed away at the age of just 62 years. On the net it is still possible to recover the behind the scenes of his interpretation in GTA Vice City, who see him passionate and very involved in the project. In the game, Sonny Forelli is Tommy Vercetti’s boss, as well as 1986 regent of the Forelli family, and lives in the iconic Liberty City.

Tom Sizemore’s effortless cool and phenomenal character work was an inspiration to all of us here at Rockstar Games long before his star performance as Sonny Forelli in Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. Rest In Peace, Tom pic.twitter.com/2mdyh02Xhq — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) March 4, 2023

The second after Ray Liotta in a year —

It is the second star that GTA Vice City finds itself mourning in the space of less than a year, after the sudden passing of Ray Liotta. Again, Rockstar Games had remembered the “legendary actor and iconic voice of Tommy Vercetti” with a tweet. Not that he needed any more accolades, but Liotta – who also played Billy Handsome in 2013’s Call of Duty Black Ops II Zombie mode – took home the award for Best Performance at the Spike Video Game Awards (an early form of the current The Game Awards).