While the game’s arrival on Xbox Game Pass has been announced, Rockstar reveals Red Dead Online bonuses. This week, Red Dead Online bonuses are primarily focused on hunting, but there are other bonuses for players as well. Red Dead Online was originally released as the multiplayer component of Red Dead Redemption 2 before releasing as a standalone title last December.
The game includes the players who complete missions and take on roles as hunter, moonshine, and bounty hunter on large servers. While it may not have gained the sizable player base to match Grand Theft Auto Online, Red Dead Online has still received a lot of support from Rockstar Games. And that’s why it’s not uncommon to see Rockstar reveal Red Dead Online bonuses.
Rockstar reveals Red Dead Online bonuses
Rockstar reveals the Red Dead Online bonuses, and the This week’s bonuses for hunters are quite generous, so any player who hasn’t started hunting in Red Dead Online may want to. Players who kill and skin any Legendary animal this week will receive 100 rounds of Nitro Express ammo for the Elephant Rifle, as well as tonics to help their characters gain and lose weight.
Players who bring the carcass of a legendary animal to Gus’s shop will also receive two fast travel rewards. For players who are less interested in hunting, they will receive double the monetary reward for completing Free Mode missions across the map. The week also brings a variety of sales for all players. Rockstar reveals the Red Dead Online bonuses and these are quite generous and the sales are a good way for players to want to get into the game.
Leave a Reply