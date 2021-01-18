Rumors about the possible arrival of a new installment of the Grand Theft Auto franchise have been increasing for a few months. Given that Rockstar Games released the last installment of the franchise in 2013, every time we see a move from the studio it is blamed on the possible existence of GTA VI, something that can make sense today.

Thanks to the people of IGN we have learned that some users of Reddit have discovered a new movement in New York offices, and it is that Rockstar patents a new NPC technology. This patent was filed last October 2020 by Rockstar’s parent company, Take-Two, receiving the name “System and method for virtual navigation in a gaming environment.”

Rockstar patents a new NPC technology that could appear in GTA VI

This system was developed by Rockstar’s lead AI programmer Simon Parr and associate director of technology David Hynd. Its purpose is to create “A realistic virtual world that is not limited by hardware and software limitations”, which is a response to conventional systems that cannot produce the kind of NPC behaviors that gamers expect within the limits of current processor and memory bandwidth.

This is specifically in relation to traffic behavior; the patent details boats, cars and drivers throughout. The outlined system would lead to a more realistic and immersive traffic simulation. It should be noted that the system means that “Each NPC can define their own specific characteristics to traverse the road nodes”. These features include understanding acceleration, rest time and distances, top speeds, and cornering speeds. These features could be used by NPCs and AI systems to generate more realistic drivers on video game roads. Without reaching concrete conclusions, it is possible that this system designed by Rockstar programmers for the operation of traffic could be for Grand Theft Auto.

It is worth highlighting a line of the patent that explains that the system is for “Virtual browsing and object management in a multiplayer network game community”. If the system has been designed for a multiplayer game, it raises the question of whether Grand Theft Auto 6 will be an online experience. Alternatively, maybe this system has been built to be implemented in GTA Online; the details refer to the Xbox One and PS4 consoles rather than the next-gen machines that GTA 6 would presumably launch on.

In addition, it is described that the system works through a cloud network that communicates with the player consoles. If the system is for GTA 6, even if the game is not multiplayer, it may be that the game requires an always-on internet connection to provide the processing for the npC behavior.

For now, these are nothing more than assumptions, so we will have to wait for Rockstar Games to take positions on this.