As you may know, recently a well-known ex-Rockstar North developer – Obbe Vermeij – opened a blog in which he began to share a whole series of interesting details about the team’s old games, such as GTA III, Vice City, San Andreas, GTA IV and some spin-offs. The man left the company in 2009 and does not know any recent and “sensitive” information, but in any case his ex-colleagues did not take kindly to the freedom with which he spoke about all those topics and they asked him to stop.

Vermeij has therefore decided to comply with the request, explaining that the blog isn’t that important to him. He simply didn’t believe anyone would be bothered by talk about 20 year old products. Unfortunately this is not the case and apparently we will not be able to discover anything else about the old Rockstar North games. For example, we were told that Vice City was almost turned into a zombie game in Scotland.