Rockstar has issued surprise updates to LA Noire and Max payne 3 on PC, throwing in all the DLC for free.

Both games have also seen support for 32-bit operating systems “deprecated”. Of note: the LA Noire changes do not apply to LA Noire: The VR Case Files versions of the game.

These updates were quietly issued yesterday, 19th April – the same day Rockstar somehow managed to delist its entire PC catalog on Steam before relisting it again (Midnight Club 2 was briefly available to buy for the first time in three years). Perhaps someone somewhere at Rockstar fell on a load of PC publishing buttons or something?

LA Noire launched on PC in November 2011, and Max Payne 3 hit PC June 2012. I’m not sure why Rockstar has decided to issue these updates now, all these years after the games launched. But given it’s throwing free DLC around, the updates are welcome.