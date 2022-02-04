Rockstar has confirmed that they are working on a new part of Grand Theft Auto. This is reported on site companies.

Representatives of the corporation noted the continued interest in the game GTA V and stressed that gamers often ask about the new series. “We are pleased to confirm that the active development of the next part of Grand Theft Auto is in full swing,” the studio noted, thus confirming the start of development of the title.

The message also says that with each new project, the studio wants to move beyond what it has done before. We look forward to revealing more as soon as we are ready, so please stay tuned for more official details.

As part of the announcement, Rockstar also revealed that the remastered version of GTA V is coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series on March 15th. It will support 4K resolution, 60 fps, HDR and ray tracing.

The current game in the series is GTA V, which was released on consoles in 2013. The PC version of the game appeared in 2014.

At the beginning of the year, a well-known insider under the nickname Tez2 said that the new version of GTA will be released in 2023. The announcement of the title may take place in 2022.