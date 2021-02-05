After a great year 2020, Rockstar gives away free content for their games, by way of celebration. The free content will be exclusively for GTA Online and Red Dead Online, and I would like to thank players for the record numbers for both games from the studio. GTA Online is celebrating a record number of players last year, thanks in part to GTA Online’s Cayo Perico Heist, which launched in December and allowed players to take on the Heists solo for the first time.

Red Dead Online saw more players in December than at any other time since its launch. So it is not surprising that Rockstar gives away free content for their games, taking into account that in the end it is online games that at this time report huge profits to Rockstar.

New Red Dead Online players who joined the game between December 1 and February 15 get their own exclusive bonuses. But now Rockstar gives away additional free content to those previously given. Red Dead Online definitely gets most of the content. Although Rockstar is also treating GTA Online players with free stuff, but the prizes are meager in comparison.

If you log into GTA Online anytime until February 12 and you will get:

A Rockstar cap

A free Rockstar T-shirt with wheels.

If you log into Red Dead Online at any time until February 12 and you will get:

Free Horse Reward Under Rank 40

Free Stable Space Reward

5,000 Club XP Reward

2 Free Skill Card Rewards

High velocity ammunition for all types of weapons

Free coat reward

Reward of a free hat of rank 15 or lower

Reward of a free t-shirt of rank 15 or lower

Free Fast Travel Coupon Reward

Horse reviver

Assortment of selected tonics and other consumables