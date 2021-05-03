The latest rumors and leaks have made it clear to us that Rockstar Games is developing a new installment of the successful Grand Theft Auto saga. At the moment they are keeping it a secret, but various clues could have already provided us with the first details and even the GTA 6 release date, which would be coinciding with the internal release date for GTA 6 that Rockstar Games would have set.

As the trusted insider has indicated ViewerAnon via Twitter, after talking about the hiring testers for new Rockstar Games games, last year Rockstar Games would have set a internal release date for GTA 6 throughout the year 2023. A date that would be related to the majority of leaks and would be more than enough development time to take advantage of the characteristics of the new generation consoles.

Define “soon.” Companies test games for * years *. (And last year Rockstar internally had GTA VI set for a late 2023 release) https://t.co/Cr0Q3tKhFp – ViewerAnon (@ViewerAnon) May 3, 2021

Although, none of this is official, since Rockstar Games is keeping the development of this new Grand Theft Auto a secret. But it would be very good news if the GTA 6 release date was in 2023. Even so, you already know that none of this is official until the American company confirms it.

Take-Two could have given new clues about the city of GTA 6

Finally, we remind you that the famous Max Payne 3 Poster Could Have Revealed GTA 6 Launch Day And The City where it would develop. Additionally, this poster has already hit the release dates for various Rockstar titles like Grand Theft Auto IV, GTA V, and Red Dead Redemption 2.