Days go by and Rockstar games continues without giving the news confirming when the new will be released Grand theft auto 6. Supposedly, the sixth numerical installment of the franchise is already in development, but there is nothing that makes it official so far.

While we are waiting for the announcement by Rockstar, a new rumor has just come to light. According to various leaks, it is very likely that the developer of this saga is about to announce the remakes of three classic titles.

Through the forums of GTA, information began to circulate about Rockstar is working on a trilogy that brings together Grand theft auto iii, Vice city and San Andreas, which could be announced in the next 90 days.

The collection would be named after Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Remastered and, according to the information of the experts in the GTA forums, it would be available on the next generation consoles, Xbox Series X | S and Playstation 5.

We also recommend: Forget the rumors: Konami will continue to create video games

Clues about GTA remakes circulate on social media

We must remember that this information continues to be a rumor. However, the details that are revealed in the forums of GTA They are usually successful for the most part, so it did not take long for fans to viralize the possible departure of a remastered trilogy.

The rumor took more force when the administrator of the forums, uNiGTANet, posted some shark cards on Twitter, or Shark cards, made by fans and used for GTA Online.

The curious thing about these cards was discovered in the issue numbers, which are the same for all three of them: 2001200220042013B46.

And since you may be wondering why these numbers are important, it is worth remembering that GTA III originally came out in 2001, Vice city was launched in 2002 and San Andreas did the same in 2004.

On the other hand, it has already been confirmed that GTA V it will eventually come to the new consoles; This title came out in 2013, thus completing the numbers that correspond to each year on the cards.

Finally, the B4 refers to the English word ‘before’ (before) while the 6 refers to the next game in the series. In this way, the fans concluded that the games of 2001, 2002, 2004 and 2013 will arrive before the 6. Or at least they hope so. We’ll see what it says Rockstar.

Source.



