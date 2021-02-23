While the rumors and leaks about the GTA 6 release date continue to appear, Rockstar Games continues to add new content weekly to the online mode of GTA 5, but this time to surprise for all its players. For the next four weeks the US company will celebrate this atypical year rewarding GTA Online players with loads of gifts, bonuses and much more.

As indicated by Rockstar Games in its official Web, the first gift that GTA Online players can now redeem is the new Dinka Verus, available for free at Warstock Cache & Carry. This quad can be obtained for free until next March 3. The Dinka Verus is a tough all-rounder capable of withstanding brutal lunges, movie hood turns and catastrophic frontal crashes. What are you waiting to get hold of it? You only have two weeks.

Rockstar has not given any clues about the rest of the gifts that players will be receiving during these next 4 weeks, but while you can already get the Dinka Verus, you can also get more gifts this week, such as the free Dinka T-shirt just for logging in. . Plus, by completing a job at the casino in the next seven days, you will earn the neon stitching glowing mask.

Finally, we can not miss the free money in GTA Online. However, all Prime Gaming players can earn free GTA $ 200,000 just for playing at any time this week. In addition to receiving the sonar from the Kosatka submarine. For this you will have to have your Rockstar Games Social Club account linked to Prime Gaming. We remind you that GTA 6 trailer could be released soon.