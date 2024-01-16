RockstarGamesor rather the owning company, that is Take Twoseems to have started a lawsuit against Remedydue to a rather bizarre issue: theuse of the letter “R”.
Based on what emerged from the legal office on the management of intellectual properties of the United Kingdom, it seems that Take Two has started a lawsuit against Remedy, which already started a few months ago in 2023, for the use of the letter “R” as an identifier of the development team.
The same letter is in fact used both in logo of Remedy and that of Rockstar Games, and apparently this could affect some rights accrued by Take Two, according to what is reported in the documents.
Galeotta was the R
The lawsuit has been underway for some time but is currently at a standstill, it is not clear whether it is destined to proceed or not. Curiously, the two companies are even connected from a work point of view, given that they both collaborate on Max Payne 1 & 2 Remake, given that the series is managed jointly, in some respects.
According to Take Two, the presence of two similar logos can “result in the risk of confusion from the public”, we read in the documents, but we do not yet know whether the matter is destined to continue. However, it is not the first time that Take Two has found itself involved in such a situation.
Perhaps even more bizarre was the lawsuit against Hazelight and It Takes Two, due to the similarity between the title of the game and the name of the Take Two company.
