RockstarGamesor rather the owning company, that is Take Twoseems to have started a lawsuit against Remedydue to a rather bizarre issue: theuse of the letter “R”.

Based on what emerged from the legal office on the management of intellectual properties of the United Kingdom, it seems that Take Two has started a lawsuit against Remedy, which already started a few months ago in 2023, for the use of the letter “R” as an identifier of the development team.

The same letter is in fact used both in logo of Remedy and that of Rockstar Games, and apparently this could affect some rights accrued by Take Two, according to what is reported in the documents.