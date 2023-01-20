Officially the service of Google Stadia has come to an end, and that means that the servers of many games have fallen, this from indie producers to large companies like Rockstar Games. One of the users who was afraid of this event had spent about 6,000 hours in Read Dead Online, and now there is an update of the theme.

Since this is already something that in a certain way cannot be stopped, the developers have decided to send something very special to the youtuber itsColourT, who has dedicated so much time to the cowboy video game. In the video you can see all kinds of game promotional, including some that apparently have not been sold individually or the collector’s edition.

Here the photo:

Here is all of merch unboxed! Thank you @RockstarGames for the awesome care package ✨🙏🤠 pic.twitter.com/aofUDRwzS7 —Colour (@ItsColourTV) January 18, 2023

Something that draws attention is that rock star Games You haven’t mentioned if you can port the save file to other platforms like pc or consoles. So it is clear that they are asking for an apology for the loss of information. Now, you may have to start from scratch, or move on to another game from these developers of state Joined.

Remember that Red Dead Redemption II Is available in ps4, Xbox One Y pc.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: It is certainly a bit sad that this happens, especially because of the issue of not passing the information to the Rockstar account. But anyway, when GTA VI comes out we will turn the page.