The Rockstar Games studio released this Monday (4) the first official trailer for the long-awaited game “Grand Theft Auto 6”, popularly known as ‘GTA’, ten years after the launch of the last title in the beloved video game series, and marked its launch in 2025.

A video released by the company on YouTube, ahead of schedule due to a leak, shows that the game will be set in the fictional Vice City, inspired by Miami, and will allow, for the first time, to use a female character as the protagonist.

The release of the first glimpse of GTA 6, scheduled for Tuesday night, had to be brought forward due to a leak.

“Our trailer has been leaked, so check out the real version,” wrote Rockstar Games, the game’s developer, in a message on YouTube.

The video racked up nearly 40 million views on YouTube in six hours.

Released a decade ago, GTA 5 has sold around 190 million copies, according to Take-Two Interactive (from the Rockstar conglomerate), becoming the best-selling video game in the United States in the last decade, based on unit sales.

The entire GTA franchise has sold 410 million copies to date, according to Take-Two.

Wedbush analyst Nick McKay estimates that the fifth game, plus a massively multiplayer online expansion, generated almost US$10 billion (R$49 billion) in revenue.

With the enormous sales success also came a wave of controversies. Critics of the title accused the game of glorifying violence and encouraging players to adopt criminal behavior. Take-Two executives denied these accusations.

In the fictional world of GTA, a game heavily influenced by gang culture and rap music, players sell drugs, fight, steal, rob and evade authorities, among other things.

The title also offers game modes that include sexual content, interactions in strip clubs, violence and murders.

In previous versions, players could take on roles in the Italian mafia or follow in the footsteps of crime bosses like Tony Montana, aka “Scarface”.

GTA 5 included transgender characters, but “they were sex workers caricatured as grotesque transgender women,” said Blair Durkee, associate director of video games at GLAAD, a nonprofit that advocates for the LGBTQ community.

According to Durkee, it is not difficult to find videos on the internet in which players attack trans characters with baseball bats within the game.

“We really hope that GTA 6 reflects a more inclusive attitude towards LGBTQ characters and players,” said Durkee.

Historically, GTA’s protagonists have been flawed but likable characters in a virtual world “inspired by the madness of what we read in the daily news,” according to analyst McKay.

“I can play the main narrative, or just explore the world and cause chaos to pass the time,” McKay said. “Very few things are beyond the player’s reach.”

Rockstar has been constantly adding new content to its online version of GTA, which is free and includes options to purchase in-game items.