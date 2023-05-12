Last year, rock star was the victim of a major cyberattack in which more than an hour of developer footage was leaked online GTA VI along with screenshots and source code. In recent days, fans have been amazed by the quality of those screenshots, and furthermore, an insider claims to have discovered the release date of GTA VI.

In case you missed it, the in-game map also looks like it’s going to be huge. However, GTA VI is not the only project rock star has it running It has been confirmed that they are working on two remakes of beloved titles of Playstation 2.

As reported by GG Recon, Remedy Games is working on remakes of Max Payne from 2001 and Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne of 2003, which will be distributed by Rockstar Games. The bad news is that although these remakes are in the works, they will not be released in the near future. Confirming it in his portfolio, Remedy revealed that the remake of Max Payne 1 and 2 It is in the production concept stage.

It was also revealed that Remedy is working on a sequel to Controlplus a spin-off, alan wake 2and a project currently known as Codename Vanguard about which we know very little, so it is not surprising that the remake of Max Payne 1 and 2 wait until the resources are released.

alan wake 2 it appears to be the only game in full production, while all other announced titles are in early stages of development. Hopefully the remakes of Max Payne 1 and 2 are worth the wait.

Via: Gaming Bible

Editor’s note: I’m a bit worried about this couple of remakes, and it’s because I never played Max Payne until versions were released for iOSwhich I bought very excited to delve into this franchise that everyone was commenting on to come across a game that already felt old in the visual aspect and controls, sorry fans of Max Paynebut at the moment there is nothing that catches me with this IP.