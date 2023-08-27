Based on a report that has surfaced online but has yet to be confirmed, it appears that Michael Unsworthone of the top screenwriters inside Rockstar Gameshave decided to leave the company after a long career.

Unsworth held the role of vice president of writing, or one of the positions at the top of the narrative section of Rockstar Games, conquered as a result of his 16 years of activity within the studio, for which he worked on the major hits released over the years by the label.

In his curriculum there are titles such as Red Dead Redemption and Red Dead Redemption 2, Grand Theft Auto V and IV, Max Payne 3 and LA Noire, practically all the greatest successes of Rockstar’s last years. Within these games, Unsworth had an important role in building the narrative substrate, working above all on writing the screenplays.