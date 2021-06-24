Whether it’s casual or hardcore gamer, any lover of the gaming medium should know Rockstar Games even only of fame: however hardly, even among fans of GTA fancier, you will find someone who still remembers Agent, a project canceled a long time ago.

Projects in the pipeline at Take-Two they will keep us company for at least the next two years, so we would not rule out a priori to review this meteor. However this title, contrary to Manhunt is Max Payne, did not even enjoy the quarter of an hour of fame reserved for Grand Theft Auto is Red Dead Redemption.

So what about the title Agent with which Rockstar Games hoped to enter the stealth genre after the open worlds such as GTA? The game is set, or rather should have been, in the cold War of the 70s. The theme would have been that of the hardboiled spy thriller, which in layman’s terms is what we have seen in LA Noire.

The illustrations leaked on the net showed the various locations, all suited to the spy vein that Rockstar aimed at. So let’s talk about the classic snowy setting, the bars and some more urban scenarios. The same leak confirmed that at least the pre-production was in the starting blocks.

According to the Rockstar North development team, the game was supposed to take players on a “paranoid journey” into the world of espionage, counterintelligence and the occasional coup. Agent, in line with the established link with Sony, it was expected how exclusive to PlayStation 3.

Of the various studios belonging to the Rockstar group, the North development team is the most prestigious by virtue of having curated the series Grand Theft Auto until now. Some titles got lost in the folds of time after the management changes of the time, but after the fuss Rockstar North has been reconfirmed as the spearhead of the publisher.

In all this, unfortunately Agent is part of the victims of the circumstances. The first teaser dates back to July 2007, where E3 of that year was held. Sony Computer Entertainment has announced a new franchise for the then-new console, the PS3, to turn the tide after a non-idyllic launch.

The details only surfaced two years later. As of June 2009, Sam Houser Rockstar took the stage at Sony’s E3 describing the game as something the company has long wanted. The announcement came between the DLC The Lost and Damned for Grand Theft Auto IV and the next, The Ballad of Gay Tony.

Over the next two years, Take-Two confirmed and reconfirmed that Agent was alive and well at the expense of the blackout. The rumors have overlapped following the insecurity of Jack Tretton of Sony America about the exclusivity of the game: the choice was only and only to Rockstar Games.

The publisher’s financial report for August 2012 did not mention Agent in any way, and it has never been talked about outside of a question addressed to Shuhei Yoshida following the PS4 reveal in February 2013. At the time, Rockstar North was preparing to release Grand Theft Auto V: If you think about the many ports of the game, you will already know where we are headed.

The focus on GTA 5 is GTA Online has started to become almost total. Although there was still time to work on Agent, no one on the development team had any plans to do that anymore. In December 2015, artist Darren Charles Hatton (formerly of Rockstar) leaked on the network of screenshot from a build dating from 2009-2010.

As it was easy to predict, Hatton revealed that Rockstar had reassigned the artists in the Agent group to the top priority project. Grand Theft Auto V, with no guarantee that the thing would go through. After two renewals (July 2013, December 2016), the brand of Agent it is officially expired on November 19, 2018.

Despite the absence of further statements, it is easy to connect the dots. Adding to the mosaic the care behind Red Dead Redemption is Max Payne 3, all that survived from this basic idea was the artwork. Until further notice, Agent will go down in history as the promising project in which Rockstar did not believe enough.