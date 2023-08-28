













It’s none other than Mike Unsworth, its vice president of writing, who left the company after being a part of it for 16 years.

The news was shared by the @SWEGTA Twitter account, but the source of the information is the LinkedIn profile of this writer.

Unsworth is known for writing the story for several of Rockstar Games’ biggest games. We are talking about red dead redemption and its sequel, as well as Grand Theft Auto IV & V.

Also from the renowned Max Payne 3 And till L.A. Noire. There has been no shortage of those who regret hearing about the departure of this writer.

For some time now, the company has lost creative talent like Dan Houser, its creative vice president.

Houser left this publisher and developer in March 2020, and was responsible for gta, bully, red dead redemption and Max Payne 3.

Another loss that Rockstar Games had from its original team is Lazlow Jones, who came out in the same year as Dan Houser but in April, who is still a writer and worked on Grand Theft Auto, red dead redemption and Max Payne.

Of the company’s original team of writers, apparently only one of them remains and that is Rupert Humphries.

Mike Unsworth started as a Senior Creative Writer at Rockstar Games in 2007, and in 2019 he was appointed Managing Director. He later served as vice president of writing for two years.

Apparently he has nothing to do with Grand Theft Auto 6, and we say this because no mention of this game appears on his LinkedIn profile. It is not known if Unsworth plans to retire or actually go to work at another company.

