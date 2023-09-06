Modder Silent made an interesting discovery regarding Midnight Club 2 on Steam. In fact, it seems that Rockstar is selling the pirated version. More precisely, downloading the game from Steam takes down the version cracked by the Razor 1911 group in 2003.

Silent found references to the Razor 1911 group using a HEX editor. He more precisely he discovered the signature. It can be deduced that instead of selling the original version of the game, Rockstar Games used the cracked one, which evidently gave it less complications (read: it cost less in terms of development), considering the age of the game and the original DRM.