It has been a while since rumors and alleged leaks about future projects of Rockstar Games: from GTA 6 to Red Dead Redemption 3, to the remastered of GTA 4 and Red Dead Redemption, up to the refurbishment of Bully or directly of a sequel. Well, among self-styled insiders and leakers of all platforms, we can begin to gain certainty from a reliable source: LinkedIn.

The profile of a 3D animator at the headquarters of Rockstar Games India, a certain Kaushal Punetha, shows that from February 2018 until January of the following year he worked on the animation of Red Dead Redemption 2, after which he moved on to take care of the key frames of the gameplay of a “new game not announced”, a job he still deals with today.

The fact that the animator wrote “new game“suggests that this is not a remastered, as a recent source would have it for Bully, but anything can be: the only certainty is that we know that this project has been in the works for at least (almost) three years, so it could also it is a remastered treated in certainly greater details than the GTA Trilogy The Definitive Edition (which has been in the works for just two years).

