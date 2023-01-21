Rockstar Games has launched a round of sale on Steam, putting all its games on the platform at a discount, starting with the very recent Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. This is a great way to get some of the classics at a reduced price, including the latest games.

The aforementioned Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is in fact sold with a 50% discount. So at €29.99 instead of €59.99. This is followed by Red Dead Redemption 2 which can be taken home for €19.79 instead of €59.99 (-67%). If desired, it is also possible to buy only Red Dead Online for €9.99 instead of €19.99 (-50%) (although it must not be said that the online version is not in excellent condition).

If you like modern criminals instead of those of the past, you can buy Grand Theft Auto V for €14.99 instead of €39.99, or Grand Theft Auto IV: The Complete Edition for only €5.99 instead of €19.99 €. Also includes Episodes From Liberty City.

Among the offers there is also the trilogy of Max Payne, with an oddity: the second chapter is the only one not on sale. Who knows why.

Be that as it may, to take a look at all the offers you just have to go on Rockstar Games Sale page on Steam. Hurry, before prices go back to normal!