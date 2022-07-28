Bloomberg’s recent report on GTA 6 revealed some information on the expected game but also on Rockstar Games. In the article by Jason Schreierit emerged that the firm is aiming for change with an improvement in its working environment.

Starting with the fact that GTA 6, initially called Project Americas, has been in development in some form since 2014, the report states that development has been slow due in part to Rockstar’s desire to adopt more flexible working hours to avoid the crunch. You may remember the complaints of workplace abuse that emerged during the development of Red Dead Redemption 2.

Now, Rockstar is adopting policies such as converting contractors into full-time employees, hiring more manufacturers to reduce workloads, and eliminating problematic staff members.

After these changes, the morale of the studio is reportedly now much higher.

The change is part of a broader restructuring that aims to eliminate what one source described to Bloomberg as a “boy’s club” culture.

This restructuring has also reportedly impacted the content of the games. Bloomberg reports that Rockstar has reexamined the type of writing and humor it has been criticized for in the past to become more culturally sensitive. This includes avoiding misogynistic portrayals of women and jokes that ridicule marginalized communities.

Source: Bloomberg.