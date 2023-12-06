The revelation of Grand Theft Auto VI It was everything that was expected. Originally, Rockstar had planned to give us the first look at this long-awaited installment on the morning of December 5. However, a leak ruined these plans, causing the trailer to be released a day early. This chaos was not only a surprise to many, but it also had repercussions on the people who reacted to this announcement.

Nowadays, reacting to a video has become a fundamental part of the experience for many people. This goes beyond simply posting a tweet, but videos where we see people get excited about an announcement have become quite common. However, those who have reacted to the revelation of GTA VI They have been involved in a series of problems.

Streamers on TikTok were silenced, possibly because the trailer for GTA VI uses Love Is a Long Road by Tom Petty. Considering this song is copyrighted, and most platforms have restrictions on copyrighted materials, this makes sense.

However, it is on YouTube where we find much more severe cases. Users, like TheProfessional, have pointed out how their reaction videos received copyright strikes. Fortunately, after a while, most of this content has been recovered.

Although there is not much information at the moment, It is very likely that the chaos caused by the leak and the early official revelation was responsible for these problems. Everything was ready for the announcement in shape last Tuesday. However, by doing this prematurely, it is very likely that Rockstar failed to differentiate between leaks and reactions to the source material.

Let us remember that Rockstar has also had a history of removing content from the internet that doesn’t come directly from them.. In this way, many users have taken precautions when sharing even official material. On related topics, the trailer for GTA VI has surpassed the views of the revelation of GTA V. Likewise, comparison shows us the real inspirations for this new installment.

While it is unfortunate that the YouTubers’ content was removed, at least some of it has been recovered. I understand that Rockstar wants people to see the trailer for GTA VI on their official channels, but today, reactions and this type of content are extremely popular, and the company could very well treat it as if it were free advertising, instead of something they need to eradicate.

