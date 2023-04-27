Despite being one of the most iconic and popular video games of all time, red dead redemption 2 it doesn’t seem to get the recognition one would expect from the people who created it. Rockstar Games it’s a company with a lot on its plate, to be fair. He has developed many outstanding games, including Manhunt, bully and the whole series Grand Theft Auto.

To be fair, it’s probably because gta (specifically, the next game in the series) that red dead redemption 2 it continues to be forgotten, which is a pretty bittersweet thought. We all want GTA VI, but we go. At the beginning of this year, red dead redemption 2 broke his all-time concurrent player record on Steam.

In fact, he broke the record again recently. Currently, the peak stands at 70,914 concurrent players (based on SteamDB data). That’s seriously impressive for a game made for single player that’s been out for almost five years. Now, PCGamesN reports that between April 17 and 25, red dead redemption 2 was the fourth best-selling game on Steam (not counting free games like Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0).

Considering that it competed against newer games and exciting upcoming releases like Resident Evil 4 remake and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, that is amazing. Last year, Rockstar Games confirmed that he’s basically done with Red Dead Onlinedespite pleas from fans for him to go through with it.

Many were frustrated that such a fun game was already being abandoned after five years when the equivalent of gta, gta online, still going strong after almost a decade. Unfortunately, while the development of the next game of gta continue, it seems unlikely that the priorities of rock star change.

Via: Gaming Bible