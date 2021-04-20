Rockstar had a bit of a wobble on Steam yesterday, delisting all its games before making them available for sale again.

As part of the relisting process, Rockstar’s 2003 racing game Midnight Club 2 was briefly made available to buy on Steam three years after it was delisted (thanks, PC Gamer).

Steam users pounced on Midnight Club 2, as you’d expect, and bought the game before it was pulled once again. A message on Steam NOW reads:

“Notice: At the request of the publisher, Midnight Club 2 is no longer available for sale on Steam.”

Midnight Club 2’s Steam page now contains new reviews from people who snagged the game. “Thanks for the mistake R <3," Steam user Fenix ​​wrote. There are eight new reviews (all positive) published since 19th April.

With Midnight Club 2 thrust back into the headlines, fans are now calling on Rockstar to return to the series. “Please make another one R * please!” wrote Steam user NaeNae_Chef.

The last Midnight Club game was 2008’s Midnight Club: Los Angeles. Will Rockstar return to Midnight Club? With Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption taking up the company’s bandwidth, it doesn’t feel like there’s much room for a new entry, unfortunately.

As it stands, the Midnight Club games are tricky to get hold of (blame song licensing!). They’re delisted across the various digital stores, so your best bet is to hunt down a physical copy on the usual suspect websites.