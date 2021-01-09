Rockstar is developing GTA VI and Red Dead Redemption 3 Or at least that’s what one of its lead developers in the recent round of job openings seems to indicate. Nobody takes this by surprise, but Rockstar is already working on the next installments of GTA and Red Dead Redemption, which may or may not bear the name that we indicate in the headline. A recent job offer shared by Rockstar’s animation director points directly to new installments of the two well-known Rockstar sagas.
Obviously this is no surprise, but it is possibly the first time we have seen a mention of new installments of both games by a Rockstar employee and not just rumors about GTA VI or others. Accustomed to the news about GTA Online and Red Dead Online it is a bit comforting to know that Rockstar is also thinking about new installments of these beloved sagas.
Rockstar is developing GTA VI and Red Dead Redemption 3
In the words of Jim Jagger himself, Animation Director at Rockstar Games: Entertainers, why not start the year by joining a friendly and supportive team, working on amazing projects like RDR and GTA? If you are interested, we would love to hear from you! “, attaching the more than 70 Rockstar job offers in the different studios located around the world.
We don’t know when they will arrive GTA VI and Red Dead Redemption 3, but the fact is that at least Rockstar begin to realize it. We just have to wait a few years and enjoy them, we suppose, that on Xbox Series X | S.
