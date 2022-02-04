Although for months we have heard rumors about Grand Theft Auto VIRockstar has never taken the time to even mention the next main chapter in the series. Fortunately, that has changed today, as it has been confirmed that a new installment is already in development.

Through a statement focused on the news that we will see in GTA V Y GTA Online in the future, Rockstar has finally confirmed that it is already working on the next main game in the series.. Although he did not specifically mention gta VI, it is very likely that this is the project they are talking about. This was what was mentioned about it:

“With the unprecedented longevity of GTAV, we know many of you have been asking us about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series. With every new project we embark on, our goal is always to go far beyond what we’ve previously delivered, and we’re pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is underway. We look forward to sharing more information as soon as we’re ready, so stay tuned to Rockstar Newswire for official details.”

Although this is positive news for fans of the series, at the moment we do not have information related to the release date or any other details about the next Grand Theft Auto title. However, an official reveal at some point this year is not ruled out. Let us remember that rumors suggest that GTA VI It would last until 2024.

In related topics, you can learn more about this game’s release predictions here. Similarly, the CEO of Take-Two is happy with GTA: The Trilogy.

Editor’s note:

It was time. For a long time we have heard that GTA VI has been in development, and it’s finally good to see Rockstar confirm this information. Now we can only wait for an official revelation, as well as its release date.

Via: rock star