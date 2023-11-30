Dan Houser is one of the most recognized names in the industry. At the time, he and his brother, Sam Houser, founded Rockstar Games, the studio responsible for the games. Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption. However, in 2020 it was revealed that Dan Houser left the studio he helped create. A year later, his next great business venture, known as Absurd Ventures, was announced. After years of waiting, Today the first two projects of this new company have been announced.

Through its official networks, Absurd Ventures revealed its first two projects. However, none of these are related to video games. If the studio plans to get involved in this interactive medium, its objective is to offer a multimedia project. The first of these is a graphic novel known as American Caperand the second is an audio narrative series known as A Better Paradise.

This is the description of American Caper:

“AMERICAN CAPER centers on two normal, severely damaged American families in a world of corrupt business, inept politics, and botched crimes. AMERICAN CAPER will debut as a graphic novel illustrated by renowned comics artist Simon Bisley.”

For its part, this is what we can expect from A Better Paradise:

“A BETTER PARADISE is an existential suspense thriller, set in the near future. A 12-episode audio fiction series based on the A BETTER PARADISE universe is currently in production. “Absurd Ventures partners with @QCODEmedia to co-produce the audio series.”

AMERICAN CAPER and A BETTER PARADISE⁰First stories coming in 2024⁰⁰We will soon introduce two universes, their characters and lore…⁰https://t.co/zAcpW0O1C5⁰https://t.co/fPzDtzbZU5 pic.twitter.com/iyXwe7eBOo — Absurd Ventures (@AbsurdVentures) November 29, 2023

These two projects will be available sometime in 2024. Unfortunately, at the moment it is unknown when the studio plans to offer us something related to the world of video games. However, considering the great work Dan Houser did at Rockstar, we can expect quality products from Absurd Ventures.

On related topics, one of the greatest mysteries of GTA: San Andreas. Likewise, this could be the size of the map in GTA VI.

Editor’s Note:

Rockstar’s future without Dan Houser may sound strange, especially considering his legacy, but this doesn’t mean that GTA VI be a bad game. Despite its questionable labor practices, Rockstar has proven to be a top-notch studio, which has not delivered some of the best experiences we find in this industry.

Via: Absurd Ventures