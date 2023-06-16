Rockstar Games co-founder and creative director Dan Houser, who parted ways with the Grand Theft Auto developer in 2020, has formally unveiled Absurd Ventures, a media company established to create new IP across “all platforms and formats”.

Not much has been heard of Houser since his departure from Rockstar following an “extended break”, but rumblings of a return emerged last year when it was discovered he’d registered companies Absurd Ventures and Absurd Ventures in Games in both the US and UK.

And now, Houser’s new project has been officially revealed, with Absurd Ventures being described as a media company with a focus on “building narrative worlds, creating characters, and writing stories for a diverse variety of genres, without regard to medium”.

As such, it’ll set its sights on live-action and animation, video games and other interactive content, books, graphic novels, and scripted podcasts.

“We are building Absurd Ventures to create new universes and to tell great stories, wherever and however we can,” Houser said in a statement accompanying today’s news.

Anyone curious to learn more about Absurd Ventures can sign up to its newly launched website to receive “exclusive content and company updates”.