













Rockstar asks GTA VI developers to return to the office to avoid leaks | TierraGamer: news and entertainment about anime, series, video games and technology









The information was revealed by Bloomberg, who had access to an email sent to Rockstar Games employees. In this they indicate that they decided to end remote work now that GTA VI entered its last year of development.

The return to the offices will be from April. In addition to concerns about possible leaks, the email also mentions that the decision was for productivity reasons. Since they want to deliver the game in the most polished way and with the quality expected of them.

We recommend you: GTA VI: fans are excited after discovering Tommy Vercetti's house in the trailer

At the end of 2023, Rockstar Games showed the first official trailer for GTA VI. Thanks to this, it was learned that the title will arrive sometime in 2025. Perhaps with this email and the mention of the last year of development, we can expect it in the first months of that year.

What can we expect from Rockstar and GTA VI?

The first advance of GTA VI confirmed several things that were rumored for months. The new installment will take place in a modern version of Vice City where we will control a pair of protagonists: Jason and Lucía. The latter is the first female protagonist of the Rockstar saga.

Source: Rockstar Games

Although official information about its gameplay is still scarce, several alleged leaks are already circulating. One of them is in reference to its map, which will supposedly change over time to give us access to more areas. It could also follow a scheme similar to GTA Online where there will be seasons and each one will arrive with new content. Are you already waiting for this new delivery?

Don't stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about games and other topics.

(Visited 12 times, 12 visits today)